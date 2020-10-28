AMD buys chip maker Xilnix for $35 billion

You're watching Advertisements

AMD has published their purchase of one of their lesser known rivals the chip maker Xilnix in a deal that is worth no less than $35 Billion.

The press release says that the deal will make; "The industry's leading high-performance computing company," however, it must be noticed that this complete take-over is still pending approval from the authorities.

While AMD CEO Lisa Su is still set to take the stage for todays launch of the new Radeon series, she still had time to speak in this press release:

"Our acquisition of Xilinx marks the next leg in our journey to establish AMD as the industry's high performance computing leader and partner of choice for the largest and most important technology companies in the world"

- Dr. Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO

The purchase comes after a long time with strong economy and high earning for AMD, with sales being further bolstered by the next-gen consoles.