English
Follow us
news

AMD buys chip maker Xilnix for $35 billion

The deal is the first stage of establishing AMD as an industry leader in high-performance computing technology.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

AMD has published their purchase of one of their lesser known rivals the chip maker Xilnix in a deal that is worth no less than $35 Billion.

The press release says that the deal will make; "The industry's leading high-performance computing company," however, it must be noticed that this complete take-over is still pending approval from the authorities.

While AMD CEO Lisa Su is still set to take the stage for todays launch of the new Radeon series, she still had time to speak in this press release:

"Our acquisition of Xilinx marks the next leg in our journey to establish AMD as the industry's high performance computing leader and partner of choice for the largest and most important technology companies in the world"
- Dr. Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO

The purchase comes after a long time with strong economy and high earning for AMD, with sales being further bolstered by the next-gen consoles.

AMD buys chip maker Xilnix for billion


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy