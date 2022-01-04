AMD 6000 mobile APUS based on Zen3+ available with massive performance increases

HQ

Based on Zen3+ and RDNA2 GPU technology, the TSMC 6mm process, 1080p AAA gaming is now available in many new laptop models while minimising battery drain.

It entails a massive uplift from the 5000 series, AMD claims 11% more single core performance, and 28% more multicore performance, while using 30% less power for more simple tasks like video conference, while raw graphics power is essentially doubled. AMD promises up to 5Gz clock speeds and up to 24 hours of video playback on battery, depending on model.

With integrated RDNA2 graphics, 70% better AAA game performance can be claimed, as well as Dynamic HDR and AMD FreeSync support. On top of this, DDR5, USB-4, WI-FI 6E, Windows 11, chip-to-cloud security and PCIe 4.0 is included in the platform as well, making this the first DDR5 supported laptop platform at the time of writing. The first laptops to include all this will be in market come February, with more than 200 models expected to feature Ryzen 6000 systems.

"AMD is at the forefront of innovation in the PC industry, delivering unmatched experiences for creators, professionals and gamers," said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager of client business unit at AMD. "The new AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors bring remarkable efficiency for impressive battery life, unbeatable built-in graphics and optimized performance to deliver the best AMD has to offer to every type of notebook user."