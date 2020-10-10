AMD 5000 series CPUs are here

You're watching Advertisements

Based on its Zen 3 architecture, AMD has revealed its 5000 series lineup of CPU's mainly aimed at gaming; even the official press release calls it "the fastest gaming CPU in the world."

Offering up to 16 cores, 32 threads, and 72 MB of cache with the Ryzen 9 5950X flagship model, AMD aims heavily at power efficiency and multithreaded workloads.

AMD claims that the 5900X provides up to 26% increased performance, but as its presentation revealed, it depends on the specific gaming application. This is done by changing how the CPU workflow data retrieval works, and each set of eight cores now has direct access to the 32MB L3 cache, resulting in a 19% increase in IPC - Instructions Per cycle, which in theory will give a huge performance gain.

Saeid Moshkelani, AMD's senior vice president and general manager, said: "Our commitment with each generation of our Ryzen processors has been to build the best PC processors in the world. The new AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors extend our leadership from IPC, power efficiency to single-core, multi-core performance, and gaming." He continued: "Today, we are extremely proud to deliver what our community and customers have come to expect from Ryzen processors - dominant multi-core and single-core performance and true gaming leadership - all within a broad ecosystem of motherboards and chipsets that are drop-in ready for AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors."

All four announced products will be available from November 5.

Model/core/thread/Frequency - Boost&base/cache/price

AMD Ryzen™ 9 5950X, 16C/32T, 105W, Up to 4.9 / 3.4, 72MB, $799

AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900X, 12C/24T, 105W, Up to 4.8 / 3.7, 70MB, $549

AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800X, 8C/16T, 105W, Up to 4.7 / 3.8, 36MB, 4449

AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600X, 6C/12T, 65W, up to 4.6 / 3.7, 35MB, $299

While a new chipset will be available, all existing AMD 500 motherboards are fully compatible after a small bios upgrade.

AMD is also re-introducing the "AMD Ryzen Equipped to Win Game Bundle", meaning that the Ryzen 8 and Ryzen 7 CPU's will come with a free game as well, this time around being Far Cry 6.

While the reveal event of the Radeon 6000 series of graphics cards is still more than two weeks away, AMD also showed us gameplay of Borderlands 3 in 4K - doing +60 FPS. This has turned out to be an even more interesting month.