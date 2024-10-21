LIVE
      AMD 3DX CPU launch confirmed for next month

      It will be sooner than you think, and the X series is getting a price cut too.

      Today, AMD has announced their new 3D versions of the 9000X series of CPUs. This will happen a lot sooner than most expected, on the 7th of November to be more precise.

      At the same time, price-cuts have also been announced, most likely to increase sales as AMD's 9000 series is to compete with a soon-to-be-released new Intel Ultra 200 platform, and the fact is that AMD's own 7000X3D series was so good that it still beats current offers from both Intel and AMD themselves.

      We hope that pricing and performance from the new 9000X3D CPUs will shake up that market and further drive down prices while increasing performance.

      It's currently unknown if there will only be one or several X3D variants of the 9000X series.

