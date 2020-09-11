AMC's The Walking Dead will end after its 11th season

You're watching Advertisements

All's well that ends well, one would like to say, but fans of the series and the brand in general know that this is not the case with AMC's The Walking Dead. The series had its highs, but also even bigger lows. Those who made it to the current season will finally be able to say goodbye to the zombie show. The eleventh season, which will debut at the end of 2022, will also be the last.

But is this really the end? AMC announced that in 2023 another spin-off of the series will be released, which will focus on the characters of Daryl and Carol. Don't go away yet. There will also be Tales of the Walking Dead, an anthology focusing on different characters.

Considering that Fear the Walking Dead will also return with its 6th season and The Walking Dead: World Beyond will debut in October, fans of the walkers will have something to kill time anyway, right?

Thanks, Variety.