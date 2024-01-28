AMC releases new key art for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

HQ

With it now being less than a month until the premiere of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, AMC has dropped some new key art for the upcoming spin-off.

The key art, which can be seen below, sees Rick and Michonne united once again after they became separated in Season 9 of The Walking Dead. Michonne is wielding her iconic katana and the helicopters used by The Scavengers, the mysterious garbage dwelling group that captured Rick, can be seen within the background.

The official synopsis for the show reads: "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres on AMC and AMC+ on 25th February.