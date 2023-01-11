AMC Confirms End of Fear the Walking Dead and New Spin-Offs

HQ

AMC has announced that Fear the Walking Dead will end with its upcoming eighth season, but for fans of the franchise some new spin-offs are on the way. Regarding the former news, AMC also released some new promotional images for the spin-off series Fear the Walking Dead.

Season 8 will pick up seven years after the previous finale, seeing the characters overcome a tyrannical rule to try and live in a better world. Then, once that's wrapped up, we'll be looking at a new phase of The Walking Dead.

This will include a whole host of spin-offs, one of which is The Walking Dead: Dead City, which stars Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Jeffrey Dead Morgan as Negan as they try and survive in an isolated Manhattan. Dead City will begin in June this year, and a Daryl spin-off focusing on Norman Reedus' character in France will premiere soon after.

There's also a series focusing on Rick and Michonne, but that isn't set to come out until 2024. Despite the end of the original series and not as much general interest as it once held, it doesn't seem as though The Walking Dead franchise is going anywhere anytime soon.