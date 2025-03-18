Amber Midthunder comments on Prey future: "I would absolutely love to return"

When it debuted a few years ago, Prey managed to command the attention of many, providing a fresh but familiar take on the story of the Predator alien monster, one set in early 18th century North America and following a Native American woman fighting to stay alive in a world of hostilities. That movie did well enough that it saw its director Dan Trachtenberg tasked with creating even more stories, and the rumours claim that he has since filmed not one but two follow-up flicks, including Predator: Badlands, which is expected to arrive in November.

Since Prey featured Amber Midthunder as the lead star, the question is whether the actress will return for one of these upcoming films, something she was recently asked about by The Hollywood Reporter.

She replied: "What are you even talking about? I would love to play Naru again. I love Dan. I love [Prey]. I love that world. I would absolutely love to return."

If Predator: Badlands intends to maintain its premiere date later this year, it would be fair to assume that we'll start hearing more about the film in the coming weeks and months, and perhaps even get confirmation if Midthunder is involved in the flick too.