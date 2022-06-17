Amber Heard's spokesperson denies she was cut from Aquaman 2

HQ

Regardless of what you think of the now concluded case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, a jury found that her accusations against Depp were false. Most experts believe this will have an impact on Heard's career, but the extent is still hard to say.

One insider claimed shortly after the trial ended that Warner wanted to cut down her role in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, in which she plays Mera, and still others have talked about her possibly being axed altogether. But that's all made up, says a spokesperson for Heard. The following has been told to Variety:

"The rumour mill continues as it has from day one - inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane."

Warner Bros' Walter Hamada has also previously denied that Heard will be cut out of the production.