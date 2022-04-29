Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Amber Heard was almost replaced in Aquaman 2

New information reveals that Heard and Jason Momoa don't have the best chemistry.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial is still ongoing, and as part of the legal proceedings, we're getting information about her role in the DC film Aquaman. It turns out, Amber came close to being replaced as Mera in the Aquaman sequel, as the chemistry between her and leading man Jason Momoa didn't work out at all. The two were reportedly like cats and dogs during filming. The information comes from a disposition made by one of the DC movie executives Walter Hamada and was reported by Puck.

In the end, the actress was nevertheless offered to return to the role of Mera. Especially when more than a million people chose to sign a change.org petition to have her kicked off the production. What do you think, should she have been replaced in Aquaman 2?

Amber Heard was almost replaced in Aquaman 2


Loading next content