Amber Heard was almost replaced in Aquaman 2

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial is still ongoing, and as part of the legal proceedings, we're getting information about her role in the DC film Aquaman. It turns out, Amber came close to being replaced as Mera in the Aquaman sequel, as the chemistry between her and leading man Jason Momoa didn't work out at all. The two were reportedly like cats and dogs during filming. The information comes from a disposition made by one of the DC movie executives Walter Hamada and was reported by Puck.

In the end, the actress was nevertheless offered to return to the role of Mera. Especially when more than a million people chose to sign a change.org petition to have her kicked off the production. What do you think, should she have been replaced in Aquaman 2?