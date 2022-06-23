Amber Heard to write a tell-all book about her marriage to Johnny Depp

HQ

The circus surrounding Amber Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp continues and in the wake of the trial, the actress has now signed a lucrative multi-million dollar book deal, according to sources. Money that Amber will definitely need in order to pay the damages to Johnny after the trial of which she still owes him to the tune of 8 million dollars.

Ok! Magazine, which reported on the book deal, claims that it will be a tell-all book that will reveal the naked truth about Amber and Johnny's marriage from her point of view. A source close to the actress says she has said the following about the upcoming book.

"Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She's already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell everyone,"

What do you think, could the book reveal new details not previously known or will there be more of everything that was reported during the trial. What does the future look like for her in Hollywood, will the companies want to continue working with her?