Amber Heard thanks her fans in the wake of Aquaman 2 premiere

Amber Heard has been virtually silent since the conclusion of the court case between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp. A spectacle that was hardly in the actress' favour and effectively ended her film career in many ways.

It also resulted in her participation in the Aquaman sequel being cut down considerably, depending on which sources you choose to believe - and many fans even demanded that she be cut completely. Warner chose not to do so and now, for the first time in a long time, the actress has chosen to make a brief appearance.

In a message on Instagram, she thanks her fans for their support and writes:

After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, it's too easy) Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera's AQ return. Thank you so much.

Will we see any more of Heard in Hollywood? Well that remains to be seen, time heals all wounds as they say.

Do you hope to see Heard in more films?