Amber Heard testifies that Warner wants to cut her role in Aquaman 2

The fan petition to remove Amber Heard from the upcoming Aquaman sequel (in which she portrays the underwater queen Hera) has reached over four million signatures, prompting Warner to react, apparently. This is according to Amber herself, who on the witness stand during the ongoing defamation trial between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp said that Warner actively worked to try to circumvent contracts and get her completely cut from the upcoming comic book movie. Here's how it went during the trial:

Lawyer: Have you participated in Aquaman 2?

Heard: I have.

Lawyer: And tell us about that.

Heard: I had to fight to--I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn't want to include me in the film.

Lawyer: Were you ultimately able to film in Aquaman 2?

Heard: A very pared down version of that role, yes.

Lawyer: What if anything changed in the script?

Heard: I was given a script. And then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another. They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch.

4.3 million people have now signed the petition for Warner to replace Heard in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and re-shoot her scenes with another actress. This makes it the single largest petition in the film world in over 20 years.