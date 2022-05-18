Amber Heard blames the now infamous feces on Depp's Yorkshire Terrier

HQ

What is shaping up to be the biggest Hollywood drama of the year continues to both engage and upset. One of the most talked-about points from the trial has undoubtedly been the infamous bowel movement that Heard allegedly performed on Johnny Depp's half of the bed. Something he also took a picture of and which was used in the lawsuit against the actress as one of many alleged proofs against her mental health.

During his testimony in the courtroom, Johnny described the situation as follows.

"On my side of the bed was human fecal matter. I laughed. It was so outside. It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh."

Amber herself, on the other hand, described the incident as follows during the trial.

"She had eaten Johnny's weed when she was a puppy, and had bowel control issues for her entire life, among some other issues... So, she had some control issues, hence why she liked to burrow in the bed. She liked to be by the foot of the bed underneath the covers. It was customary that they slept in bed with his, with Boo having the issues she had, we had to leave her in bed so she wouldn't be encouraged to go to the bathroom, which would happen almost immediately once you put her down on the floor, and sometimes it happened in bed, too... I didn't notice anything but we left them in the bed while we packed a bag to go to Coachella so that Boo, particularly, didn't go to the bathroom on the floor. So we leave them in bed until we're ready to take them outside to the patio."

The incident is thus something that Amber now retrospectively blames Johnny's Yorkshie Terrier for carrying out, which was also disproved as physically impossible given the yorkie's small size.

In addition, one of Johnny Depp's witnesses and also long-time employee Starling Jenkins has recounted how the actress herself told a friend that the defecation in the bed was a "horrible practical joke gone wrong."

The whole thing is, of course, extremely childish and the whole circus undeniably casts a rather unpleasant light on both Johnny and Amber, albeit in different ways. In the wake of the mess, moreover, increasingly strong rumours have begun to emerge claiming that Blake Lively is a potential replacement for Amber in the Aquaman 2 movie.