Amazon's Tomb Raider series to start filming next year

As well as a new Tomb Raider game on the way, we also have an upcoming series from Amazon MGM studios, which has been written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag and Solo: A Star Wars Story fame.

According to an interview with Amazon MGM's TV head Vernon Sanders from The Wrap, the Tomb Raider series could begin filming in early next year, but there's one key thing that needs to happen ahead of that.

"We are hard at work. We've got great material. Phoebe is really good. We're really excited," Sanders said. "My guess is we'll spend the rest of this year getting things prepped so that we can start production early next year. We've got to find our Lara Croft, so that global wide search will start sooner rather than later."

Casting Lara Croft is going to be quite the task, as there are a lot of gamers eagerly anticipating their next look at a live-action Lara. Who do you think should be cast in the role?