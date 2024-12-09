English
The Wheel of Time

Amazon's The Wheel of Time series returns next March

And we have a short new trailer to dig into as well.

Amazon's The Wheel of Time is set to return next year, on the 13th of March. We'll see Rosamund Pike return as Moraine, although in this season it seems she has an impossible choice to make.

As we see in the trailer below, with war still very much on the menu, Moraine has looked into the future for answers, finding that in every future that Rand lives, she must die, else he will die in every future where she survives.

Quite the conundrum, then. You can check it out as well as some usual fantasy action in the trailer below:

