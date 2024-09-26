Amazon's Robocop series has found a producer

HQ

As you may know, there have been plans to make a TV series based on Robocop, and now the party seems to be well and truly underway since Amazon has secured a producer. Who, you might ask?

Well, it's horror master James Wan (Saw, Conjuring, Insidious), which certainly seems like a promising choice. According to ComicBook.com, Peter Ocko (Moonhaven) has also been tapped as showrunner for the series.

Exactly how the Robocop series will relate to the movies is something we don't know. What do you personally hope for, that it will be part of the classic universe, be based one of the new reboots or something completely new?