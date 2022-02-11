Amazon's Reacher series has been renewed for a second season

HQ

Despite the first season only just dropping on Amazon Prime Video on February 4, Reacher has already been renewed for a second season. Based on the novels by author Lee Childs, Reacher tells the story of a veteran military police investigator known as Jack Reacher, as he comes to a small town in Georgia to unearth a sprawling criminal network.

As revealed in a press release, the series has premiered to a substantial reception and has already been renewed for a second season, following being regarded as one of Prime Video's top five most-watched shows of all-time already, although it should be noted that Amazon does not share viewer numbers.

This is not the first adaptation of the Jack Reacher novels, as recently Tom Cruise starred in two movies based on the IP, both of which did well enough in the box office to make up their production budgets.

Speaking about the season renewal, Childs said, "Partnering with Amazon Studios for season one of Reacher was a total delight - they had our backs every step of the way, and it really shows, in every line and every frame. So I'm thrilled we'll be working together again, for season two. This is very exciting news, and I can't wait to get started. Reacher couldn't be in better hands."

