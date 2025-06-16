Amazon's Masters of the Universe has finished filming

In just under a year's time, Amazon MGM Studios' Masters of the Universe film, which will be a live-action project, will make its arrival in cinemas. The film is currently expected to premiere on June 5, 2026, and there's no reason to doubt that will be the case at the moment as the film has just finished production, giving it around 11 months to wrap post-production and be ready for fans around the world.

We know that this is the case because lead star Nicholas Galitzine, who will play both Prince Adam and He-Man in the film, has taken to Instagram to inform fans that production has wrapped while also sharing a little bit of information about his experience becoming the famed Mattel character.

"Well, that's a wrap on Masters of the Universe. It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He Man. It's been the role of a lifetime and I put everything into it. There's not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we've made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work."

This Masters of the Universe film will offer a very impressive cast, including the likes of Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-at-Arms, Hafthor "The Mountain" Bjornsson as Goat Man, and more. The film is coming from Bumblebee director Travis Knight and scriptwriter Chris Butler.