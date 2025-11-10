Amazon's Mass Effect series "will explore a brand-new story"

Just before the weekend, it was N7 Day, November 7, the day generally considered to be the official Mass Effect day. However, Bioware didn't have much new to share with us this year, but at least they said they are continuing to work on the next game.

There was also a little treat from Amazon, which is currently working on a Mass Effect series. It was confirmed that the series will not retell the story from the games, so we can stop speculating about whether it will be the male or female Commander Shepard who appears in it. Mass Effect boss Mike Gamble writes:

"The writers' room is going strong, and we've got a lot figured out about how it fits within the Mass Effect canon, and where it sits in respect to the new game. The show will explore a brand-new story within the universe's timeline, and will be set after the original trilogy. It won't be a retread of Commander Shepard's story - because after all ... that's YOUR story, isn't it?"

We've all made our choices and shaped the Mass Effect story, so respecting that by telling a new tale should be seen as a positive thing, don't you think?

The Mass Effect series is expected to premiere in 2027 at the earliest, with filming set to begin in about a year.