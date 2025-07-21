Amazon's Mass Effect adaptation has the same team behind it as Fallout

HQ

It appears that Amazon has a trusted team working on its video game adaptations, as two major projects are sharing the same team. Both Mass Effect and Fallout have the same team attached to them, as confirmed by Mass Effect writer and producer Daniel Casey.

In a post on Instagram, (caught by TheGamer) Casey reveals that the pilot has been scripted and the series outline is written too. "The team that Amazon has in place (same team as Fallout including the fantastic Scott Farris) is incredible," he writes.

From Casey's post, it still seems that the show is at least a year or two away, but for anyone worried that Mass Effect might be left in the background as Fallout becomes the new focus for Amazon, it appears that the streaming giant is taking the chance to build another big TV franchise after knocking it out of the park with Fallout.