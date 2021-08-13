Amazon's Lord of the Rings will film its second season in the UK

HQ

Despite Lord of the Rings and New Zealand being almost an iconic match, the run of the fantasy franchise being filmed in the oceanic country is coming to an end, as the Amazon series will be filming its second season in the United Kingdom.

The decision is apparently part of a strategy of expanding its production footprint, as many of Amazon's projects are currently being filmed in the UK.

In a statement, reported on by IGN, Amazon Studios co-head of television said, "We want to thank the people and the government of New Zealand for their hospitality and dedication and for providing The Lord of the Rings series with an incredible place to begin this epic journey."

It was also noted in the report that Amazon does not plan on following tradition and use the financial incentives of filming in New Zealand, and also won't preserve the terms of its original agreement.

Amazon's Lord of the Rings is known for being an incredibly expensive show, with the first season slated to cost around $465 million to produce. As for when we'll get to the first season, it is set to premiere on September 2, 2022, with the second season planned to start pre-production in early 2022.

Check out the teaser image for the first season below.