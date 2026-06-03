Amazon's Life is Strange series adds five new cast members

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The Life is Strange series from Amazon Prime Video has added five new members to its cast. Billy Barratt, Emily Carey, Esther McGregor, Faly Rakotohavana, and Mia Isaac have all joined the cast of the live-action version of the hit 2015 Don't Nod game.

As per Variety, we also know who these actors will be playing in the show, and they're all rounding out the classmates of Max and Chloe in the series. Barratt plays Nathan, while Carey plays one of his best friends in Victoria Chase. McGregor is playing Rachel Amber, the student declared missing who plays quite an important role in the narrative.

Rakotohavana is playing Warren, a friend of Max's, and Isaac will be portraying Kate Marsh, who fans will also know as having a big part to play in the game's story. They join leads Maisy Stella and Tatum Grace Hopkins as Chloe and Max respectively, and the show's official logline tells us we're pretty much set to get the plot of the game retold:

"Max Caufield is a photography student, who discovers she can rewind time while saving the life of her childhood best friend, Chloe. As she struggles to understand this new skill, the pair investigate the mysterious disappearance of a fellow student, uncovering a dark side to their town that will ultimately force them to make an impossible life or death choice that will impact them forever."