Amazon's God of War series will begin filming in 2026 at the earliest

HQ

Amazon's God of War series seems to be chugging along at a steady pace. After a rather large creative overhaul with new showrunner Ronald D. Moore being put in charge, Amazon's God of War adaptation continues to move towards production.

Speaking with Collider, Moore acknowledged that the series is still in its scripting phase now. "It's going very well. We've got a good team. It's been a fascinating thing to sink my teeth into," he said. "I've never done an adaptation of a video game, and the deeper I got into it, the more impressed I was with the breadth and the depth of the mythology that's involved in this video game."

Moore also praised Cory Barlog, calling him a "genius," and says he's had several meetings with the 2018 God of War game director. Despite Moore's fondness for the game, he's still going to take some deviations here and there with the show. "It's an adaptation, so it's an adaptation-slash-interpretation as you go into live-action," he described.

Currently, Amazon has ordered two seasons of God of War, but Moore just wants to write a solid Season 1 right now. The showrunner also said that he's taking his time putting the series onto the page, and while 2026 is the earliest production could start, Moore said he "didn't know" when they'd officially start filming.