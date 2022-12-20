Amazon's God of War Series to Stay 'True to the Source Material'

HQ

Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders has discussed the upcoming God of War series, stating that it will "stay true to the source material." It was recently made official that Amazon had commissioned a series based on the Norse adventures of Kratos and Atreus.

Since that announcement, some fans have been excited to see what a live-action God of War series would look like, while others have remained cautious, choosing not to immediately leap on the hype train.

In an interview with Collider, Vernon Sanders has attempted to remove the doubts some may have about the series, remarking that it will remain "incredibly true" to the games while also being "compelling on its own."

Sanders also referenced previous Amazon hits such as The Boys and Invincible as reminders that the studio can make good adaptations. With Cory Barlog from 2018's God of War as an executive producer, hopefully the show can echo the success of the aforementioned series without abandoning what made the games great.