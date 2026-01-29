Amazon's God of War series has cast its Thor and Odin

HQ

It started with a bang when we learned that Ryan Hurst had been cast as Kratos in Amazon's upcoming God of War series. This was followed by confirming the actors for what's expected to be the fairly smaller roles of Sif and Heimdall. Now it's time to focus on two of the bigger roles.

Deadline confirms the previous rumours by announcing that Mandy Patinkin (Criminal Minds, Homeland and The Princess Bride) will be Odin and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Severance and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty) will be Thor in the God of War series.

This makes it absolutely clear that Amazon isn't interested in having actors from the games reprising their roles in the series. Sure, Ryan Hurst played Thor in the game, so he could obviously not be both Kratos and Thor in this adaptation. The role of Odin is fairly different, as Richard Schiff didn't just play the Norse All-Father, he also gave his likeness to the character, which makes it somewhat interesting that Amazon chose to go with Patinkin.

Considering the frequency of these announcements, it shouldn' take long before we finally know who'll play Atreus, Mimir, Freya, Brok, Sindri and other important roles. Do you have any hopes for any of them?