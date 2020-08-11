Amazons fight for Total War Saga: Troy in September

You're watching Advertisements

Creative Assembly's new real-time strategy game, Total War Saga: Troy, will be released on Thursday and it will be given away for free for a full day over on the Epic Games Store, before it can be purchased on PC. Expect our review of the game very soon, but before that, there is some new information about one of the pieces of additional content planned for after the game's release. Over on the official website, the development team describes the Amazons who will invade the RTS next month.

True to Sega's established formula, players can expect two new leaders and another faction as soon as the DLC is added to the game, sometime in September. The warrior queen Penthesilea and her sister Hippolyta will conquer "holy places" in and around Troy and amass wealth while also improving their units. Diplomacy and royal favours will play an important role for this warlike clan. As a special unit, the Amazons have a magnificent cavalry at their disposal, which will be handy in a game with very few cavalry units.

Although we neither know the date nor the price for this expansion, it is already confirmed that the Amazon DLC will also be given away for free over on the Epic Games Store. It's another time-limited release, although the exact details are still unknown.