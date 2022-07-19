Amazon's Fallout TV series has started filming

HQ

Following months of casting announcements and teases, Amazon's Fallout TV series has officially started filming. This has been revealed by cast member Walton Goggins on Instagram who has stated:

"Day 1... FALLOUT... for Amazon. Deep breath.... Exhale... Let's see where this road goes want too. #fallout #theghoul".

This suggests that after a lot of speculation that Goggins will be portraying a Ghoul in the show. As for who each of the other cast members will be portraying, that remains unclear.

As part of the start of production, a few set photos have landed on the internet as well, and have revealed that the show will be visiting the Super Duper Mart at least at some point. Take a look at the post-apocalyptic set below.

There is currently no date on when the Fallout series will debut on Prime Video, but considering production is just starting, don't expect it to be for a little while.