Amazon's Fallout show confirmed for 2024

Most of the stuff we've seen from Amazon's upcoming Fallout series has been leaks, but that's about to change.

Some might have hoped we'd get the first episodes this year when the show finished filming back in March, but Amazon reveals that Fallout will debut on Prime Video in 2024.

Those of you able to attend Gamescom this week might be able to watch a short teaser being shown off there. There's no need to fret if you can't, however, as we're told the general public will see a lot more "soon". The franchise celebrates 26 years in October, so it wouldn't surprise me if we'll get a teaser or trailer then.