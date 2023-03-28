Amazon's Fallout series has finished filming

There's been a ton of leaks from various sets from Amazon's upcoming Fallout TV series recently - all of them looking surprisingly good. The series is based on the classic video game franchise, although not a whole lot of details have been revealed yet.

One thing we know for sure though is that Walton Goggins (Vice Principals, Django Unchained, Maze Runner: The Death Cure) stars in it as one of the main characters, and he should know more than a thing or two about the status of the production. And it turns out it the series seems to have wrapped its filming. Goggins writes on Instagram: "Been quiet... been busy... but now... I wrapped FALLOUT (wait til you see this fucking tsunami coming your way!)"

Fallout does not have a release month (or even release year) yet, but it's believed to premiere on Prime Video late 2023 or early 2024. As at least most of the filming has finished, we believe a late 2023 seems very plausible.