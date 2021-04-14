Amazon's AI Alexa can now download Xbox Game Pass titles for you

You're watching Advertisements

One of the best virtual assistants out there is Amazon's system Alexa, which has become incredibly popular. Now it's become more handy for gamers, as Amazon has now improved it with the feature to download Xbox Game Pass titles for you.

As long as Alexa is linked to your Xbox (done via the app), all you need to do is say "Alexa, download [game title] from Xbox Game Pass", and it will sort this out for you. We haven't been able to try this ourselves yet, but The Verge says you can also use Alexa to look for popular titles on Xbox Game Pass, find out if a game is about to leave the service, start up games and more.

As usual with these cool things - it is US only first, but Amazon says it will come for other markets as well.