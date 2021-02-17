LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | 30XX
 See in hd icon
logo hd live | Nintendo Direct 17.02.2021
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
New World

Amazon's 17th century MMO New World will now launch August 31, 2021

A closed beta is planned to be held in July.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Amazon Game Studios has just published a new blog detailing the current status of its 17th century MMO New World. Here it has been confirmed that the game has been pushed back from a rough time frame of Spring to August 31, 2021. The developer claims the reason for this delay is they are busy enhancing the experience with "compelling end-game features."

Along with the news of the delay, the blog also confirms that a closed beta will be taking place on July 20 for those who have pre-ordered the game. Within the closed beta, players will have access to five-player Expeditions, an end-game zone known as Ebonscale Reach, and a 20vs20 battle mode called Outpost Rush.

We were fortunate enough to be able to preview New World last August. You can read our initial impressions of the game here.

New World

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy