Amazon's 17th century MMO New World will now launch August 31, 2021

Amazon Game Studios has just published a new blog detailing the current status of its 17th century MMO New World. Here it has been confirmed that the game has been pushed back from a rough time frame of Spring to August 31, 2021. The developer claims the reason for this delay is they are busy enhancing the experience with "compelling end-game features."

Along with the news of the delay, the blog also confirms that a closed beta will be taking place on July 20 for those who have pre-ordered the game. Within the closed beta, players will have access to five-player Expeditions, an end-game zone known as Ebonscale Reach, and a 20vs20 battle mode called Outpost Rush.

We were fortunate enough to be able to preview New World last August. You can read our initial impressions of the game here.