Amazon's 007 Headache: How First Light's success makes problems for the film franchise... and itself

HQ

If you're anything like me, since seeing the credits roll on 007 First Light, you've been doing the turn-and-fire with a finger gun at any passing mirror. What a fantastic experience it was, how quintessentially Bond it was, and how badly does it have us wanting more?

IO Interactive's first foray into the 'BondVerse' has been a triumph to say the least. Well-received by both critics and audiences, it sold over two million copies in its first week of release. It turns out a certain MI6 agent and a bald bloke with a barcode on the back of his head mix incredibly well. Who'd have thought?

But with that success comes an unexpected problem for Amazon MGM Studios. First Light hasn't just revived Bond in games, it may have quietly reshaped expectations for Bond everywhere else too. It's very much a creative headache they find themselves with, and already they've learned that they need to tread tentatively, having to clarify their involvement with the series' future after an initial statement about creative control causing some backlash amongst fans of the game. While they may have avoided that first—albeit self-inflicted—problem, there are still a few ahead that will need addressing.

Bond against Bond

Bond has always been defined by whoever is on screen at the time. And generally, your first Bond is your Bond. Connery, Moore, Brosnan, Craig, even the underrated Dalton. The other fella, maybe not so much. We haven't had a Bond film since 2021's very divisive No Time To Die, and Craig has since vacated the role, which means Amazon's upcoming film is now entering an unusual situation: it isn't just rebooting the character for existing fans; it's competing with a version of Bond that may already feel "established" to an entirely new audience.

This is an ad:

First Light already feels like Bond 26 in many ways, and now, every casting decision, tonal shift, or stylistic choice in the film risks being measured against something that wasn't even meant to be its competition.

The Patrick Gibson problem

One of the biggest reasons First Light works so well is Patrick Gibson's performance. Ironically, that success may have created Amazon's next headache. There's already a growing sentiment online that he could—or should—carry that portrayal into live-action. That sounds like a compliment, and in many ways, it is. But it also creates a complication.

This is an ad:

Though it's unlikely, if Gibson becomes strongly associated with Bond through the game, it begins to blur the lines between interpretations. Suddenly, IOI's version of Bond isn't just a one-off performance, it becomes part of the casting conversation for the film itself. That limits IOI's creative space. It also puts Amazon in a difficult position because if they do cast him, they risk the game and film collapsing into one shared identity before the cinematic reboot has even found its footing.

I'm fairly certain the two will remain separate, but we live in the social media age. Regardless of what happens, there's now the risk a segment of the audience constantly comparing "their" Bond to the one on screen. Either way, the game has already influenced the conversation.

James Bond will return... but how?

Amazon's head of games, Jeff Gattis, says a sequel should be made, and the credits seemed rather certain of it as well. But with First Light ticking a lot of Bond boxes when it comes to the experience, it does feel like all the gadgets have been used, so to speak. For sure, it would be nice to have some more driving sequences—and to actually, properly, use the Aston Martin—but in terms of Bond doing Bond stuff, IOI has painted themselves into a bit of a creative corner.

They're clever folks though, for sure. Look how long they've kept Agent 47 going when all he does is find elaborate ways of murdering people when he doesn't have a homing suitcase to hand.

There's still plenty of countries and locations to explore, and if there is one thing they most definitely did not have in First Light it was a properly compelling villain. Bawma was almost blink-and-you'll-miss-him, while the Webbs felt like they were just there. The sequel needs itself an Elliot Carver, and Auric Goldfinger, or a Scaramanga. Whatever their answer is to three nipples or steel teeth, IOI need to lean into that a bit more to really put the cherry on top of this exquisite Bond experience.

Tweaking TacSim

As for the game itself, as great as it was, there is room for improvement. Other than its villains, First Light's weakest link is TacSim. Providing VR simulated scenarios to help pad out the game's replayability, so far it feels a little bit underused. Mainly re-using maps and assets with a little bit of a remix to create some fresh challenge, there doesn't really feel like there's much to it.

And while IOI are going to be adding to it (with a driving mission featuring 'that' car coming very soon) I feel like there's an opportunity here to make TacSim not only relevant, but make give it the opportunity to eclipse the campaign itself while making some extra cash.

They just need to take a little inspiration from the outright disappointment that was 007 Legends. Remember that? Apologies for dredging up those memories. But where that failed, TacSim can thrive. What better way to inject some classic Bond into the game? Use TacSim to recreate some of Bond's most iconic moments. Imagine taking on 006 on the antenna in GoldenEye, Moore's showdown with Drax on the Moonraker, or even if you wanted to be a bit different and take on Goldfinger at golf. There's so much scope here and almost no limit for IOI to have fun. And it's almost guaranteed fans would pay for it too... as long as they don't charge a million a shot. Maybe steer clear of Bond's antics in You Only Live Twice, though...

TL;DR: It's a great time to be a Bond fan

For the first time in decades, Bond isn't waiting for the next film to define his future, as a video game has already started doing that. Whether Amazon likes it or not, First Light has raised the bar, and the next person to pick up the Walther PPK, whether on screen or behind a controller, will inevitably be judged against it.

We can hope and speculate, but for now all we can do is wait. Whatever the future holds for 007, it's fair to say we'll all be looking forward to it.