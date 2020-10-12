Amazon will stop developing the sci-fi shooter Crucible

You're watching Advertisements

The ill-fated sci-fi shooter Crucible was off to a rough start, after the not-so-ideal launch it went back to the closed beta phase as we reported back in July, while Amazon tried to make the tables turn.

However, it still didn't work out as hoped. After a recent evaluation, the team has decided to discontinue the development of Crucible. In the latest update, the developer stated:

"...ultimately we didn't see a healthy, sustainable future ahead of Crucible. We'll be transitioning our team to focus on New World and other upcoming projects from Amazon Games."

Amazon will issue refunds for all the purchases made, for more details you can check the support page here.

However, you still can have one last dance with Crucible in the next few weeks. The team will host a final playtest and community celebration, "both in-game and in our official Discord." The statement reads: "After that point we'll be disabling matchmaking, although you'll still be able to play Crucible through the custom games feature. Stay tuned for more information on that event. Servers will stay up for custom games until noon PST on Monday, November 9, 2020."