Amazon will seemingly give us a Fallout trailer tomorrow

Bethesda, Xbox and Amazon have really started hyping up their upcoming Fallout series. It started when we were told big news would be arriving in December. Some thought this meant the first great images from it or details about the story, but both of those things happened earlier this. Now it seems like we're definitely getting the first trailer, and it's apparently happening tomorrow.

Amazon has started a countdown on Youtube that will look extremely familiar to any Fallout fan. The countdown will end at 4:25 PM GMT/5:25 PM CET tomorrow, so get ready to see some blue overalls, giant power armours, a radioactive wasteland and more while some great music from the 50s or 60s play in the background in less than 24 hours.