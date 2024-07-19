English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fallout (Amazon)

Amazon: "We're ahead of schedule" with Fallout: Season 2

"We don't have an exact launch date yet, but we've already gotten scripts in hand."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Naturally, many people are looking forward to the continuation of the Fallout series, the quality of which was confirmed yesterday with 17 nominations for 16 Emmy Awards. But nowadays, there's often a few years between seasons in high-profile series, and given that it debuted as recently as April, most people were expecting a long wait.

But maybe it doesn't have to be that bad, since Amazon is apparently prioritizing the project - and the work is going well. In an interview with Variety, Amazon's head of TV Vernon Sanders says that the script is already written:

"We've been fortunate because this was the vision all along. I think we're ahead of schedule, in terms of being able to get Season 2 back. We don't have an exact launch date yet, but we've already gotten scripts in hand, and I think the fans of Season 1 will really love where we're going for Season 2."

The idea that Season 2 could be released in 2025 is probably unrealistic, but 2026 seems quite reasonable.

Fallout (Amazon)

Related texts



Loading next content