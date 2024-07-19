Amazon: "We're ahead of schedule" with Fallout: Season 2

HQ

Naturally, many people are looking forward to the continuation of the Fallout series, the quality of which was confirmed yesterday with 17 nominations for 16 Emmy Awards. But nowadays, there's often a few years between seasons in high-profile series, and given that it debuted as recently as April, most people were expecting a long wait.

But maybe it doesn't have to be that bad, since Amazon is apparently prioritizing the project - and the work is going well. In an interview with Variety, Amazon's head of TV Vernon Sanders says that the script is already written:

"We've been fortunate because this was the vision all along. I think we're ahead of schedule, in terms of being able to get Season 2 back. We don't have an exact launch date yet, but we've already gotten scripts in hand, and I think the fans of Season 1 will really love where we're going for Season 2."

The idea that Season 2 could be released in 2025 is probably unrealistic, but 2026 seems quite reasonable.