Amazon unveils Invincible Season 2 poster

While there are quite a lot of upcoming projects that are pulling out of their San Diego Comic-Con appearances due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, one that has confirmed its appearance is Amazon's Invincible series.

As part of an announcement where a new poster for the second season of the show has been revealed, it has been confirmed that the series will be getting a 20th Anniversary Panel, a Prime Video Panel, and a Season 2 screening, all tomorrow (or early Saturday morning for us in Europe).

To add to this, IGN notes that Invincible creator Robert Kirkman will be at Comic-Con and part of the Season 2 panel.

While there is no exact release date for the second season just yet, we are expecting it by the end of the year.