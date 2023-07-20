Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Jagged Alliance 3
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Invincible

      Amazon unveils Invincible Season 2 poster

      With promise of panels at this year's Comic-Con.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      While there are quite a lot of upcoming projects that are pulling out of their San Diego Comic-Con appearances due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, one that has confirmed its appearance is Amazon's Invincible series.

      As part of an announcement where a new poster for the second season of the show has been revealed, it has been confirmed that the series will be getting a 20th Anniversary Panel, a Prime Video Panel, and a Season 2 screening, all tomorrow (or early Saturday morning for us in Europe).

      To add to this, IGN notes that Invincible creator Robert Kirkman will be at Comic-Con and part of the Season 2 panel.

      While there is no exact release date for the second season just yet, we are expecting it by the end of the year.

      Invincible

      Related texts



      Loading next content