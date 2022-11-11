Amazon unveils expanded robotic warehouse packing and delivery efforts

HQ

Amazon is already a pioneer in creating and using robotics and drones to handle both warehouse and delivery work, but the retail giant is looking to expand that effort with a collection of new robots and tech.

As announced at the Delivering the Future event recently, Amazon lifted the curtain on the next array of robotics it will be looking to implement, including the new robotic arm Sparrow, which can tackle and handle repetitive packing responsibilities, and can join the other two existing robotic arms (Cardinal and Robin) both of whom have been upgraded to handle products better.

To add to this, Amazon's drone division has been bettered with an improved drone that has wider flight range, better weather durability, and can carry packages weighing up to 2.2kg - all while being 25% quieter. It's noted by Geek Culture that these drones are set to go live in two cities in the US later this year.