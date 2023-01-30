Amazon to produce Tomb Raider TV series

HQ

It looks like another reboot of Lara Croft's adventures is on the way, but this time in the form of a TV series on Amazon, who seems to be going the Netflix route and producing more video game related content. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is attached to the project as executive producer and screenwriter along with Ryan Andolina and Amanda Greenblatt. However, according to sources, there are no plans for Waller-Bridge to appear in front of the camera, yet.

After the success of Amazon's Fleabag, the news comes as little surprise and Waller-Bridge has quickly become one of the hottest names in Hollywood and we'll even see her in the fifth Indiana Jones film later this year.

What do you think about a Tomb Raider series?