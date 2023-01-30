Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Amazon to produce Tomb Raider TV series

It will also publish the upcoming game from Crystal Dynamics.

It looks like another reboot of Lara Croft's adventures is on the way, but this time in the form of a TV series on Amazon, who seems to be going the Netflix route and producing more video game related content. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is attached to the project as executive producer and screenwriter along with Ryan Andolina and Amanda Greenblatt. However, according to sources, there are no plans for Waller-Bridge to appear in front of the camera, yet.

After the success of Amazon's Fleabag, the news comes as little surprise and Waller-Bridge has quickly become one of the hottest names in Hollywood and we'll even see her in the fifth Indiana Jones film later this year.

What do you think about a Tomb Raider series?

