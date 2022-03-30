Amazon to host James Bond reality show

HQ

Ever since Amazon completed the acquisition of MGM, we've been waiting to see how the massive company will start capitalising on the James Bond brand that it now co-owns. Well, it turns out the first way it intends to do so is with a reality series that will see several contestants competing in a global adventure all in the hopes of winning £1 million.

As Variety reports, the show will be called 007's Road to a Million, and will begin as soon as later this year, with the series set to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 territories. It's noted that the format will see teams of two people facing various physical challenges, and having to answer questions that have been placed in locations all around the world.

It's set to be produced by the British production company 72 Films, the same company that created The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty and All of Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, but will be co-produced by the 007 brand's Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

There is currently not an exact release date for the series.