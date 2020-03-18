Amazon to hire 100,000 people to keep up with demand

Both warehouse and delivery workers at Amazon can anticipate new colleagues soon. The company announced yesterday that business is booming thanks to people isolating at home and ordering their necessities online due to COVID-19. It's booming so much, in fact, that it will have to increase its workforce by 100.000 people.

The Company also announced a pay increase to both its US, UK and EU workers by 2 $/£/€ € an hour until the end of April, costing the company $350 million.

Just like other e-commerce stores selling groceries and household supplies in general, Amazon is trying to re-stock the most sought-after items as fast as they are sold (we are guessing toilet paper and hand sanitizer are at the top of the list).

Amazon stated the following on the official Amazon Blog:

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Amazon and our network of partners are helping communities around the world in a way that very few can—delivering critical supplies directly to the doorsteps of people who need them. Getting a priority item to your doorstep is vital as communities practice social-distancing, particularly for the elderly and others with underlying health issues. We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labour needs are unprecedented for this time of year."