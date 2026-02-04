Amazon to cut another 16.000 jobs

HQ

Amazon made an official blog post that confirms existing rumors. They are making 16000 corporate employees redundant or reducing layers as Amazon SVP senior vice president of people experience and technology Beth Galetti calls it.

Back in October 14000 workers were laid off calling it organizational changes. This was reported to have cost Amazon $1.8 billion in severance pay.

Amazon insists that they are not laying off people on a regular basis but that Amazon is making adjustments as appropriate.

Employees have previously accused the company of implementing AI without input from the employees with related layoffs to follow.

This is the second major layoff for Amazon in recent years after they cut 27000 positions in 2023. Multiple Amazon ventures will be affected mainly in the US including Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh grocery stores.

Amazon has not published official numbers but had more than 1.5 million employees on record back in 2023.