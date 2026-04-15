Amazon to acquire Globalstar in $11.6B deal to challenge Starlink

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Amazon has agreed to acquire Globalstar in a deal worth $11.57 billion, marking a major push to strengthen its position in the satellite connectivity market.

The acquisition is aimed at closing the gap with SpaceX's Starlink network, which currently dominates the sector with thousands of satellites and millions of users worldwide.

Globalstar brings around two dozen satellites to Amazon's existing constellation, while also providing key Direct-to-Device (D2D) technology that enables connectivity without traditional mobile towers. Amazon plans to deploy these capabilities starting in 2028.

The deal also preserves Globalstar's partnership with Apple, ensuring continued support for iPhone features such as Emergency SOS and location services.

Amazon is investing heavily in its own satellite network, with plans to launch more than 3,000 satellites by the end of the decade as part of its broader push into global broadband services.