The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Amazon sued, author claims The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is plagiarism

An author claims that the show plagiarised his fantasy book, which was inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien's work.

Amazon has been sued for plagiarism when it comes to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

An author named Demetrious Polychron believes that they are infringing on the copyright of his 2017 book. The book he wrote is called The Fellowship of the King, in his book series The War of the Rings. According to him, his book is inspired by The Lord of the Rings but is original enough not to be plagiarised.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, on the other hand, isn't original enough to be different from his work, so he wants to take it to court to settle. To make up for Amazon's blunder, he wants $250 million in compensation.

How do you think this will end?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

