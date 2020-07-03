Amazon Studios is creating a Fallout TV series

Amazon Studios and Bethesda have joined forces and will create a TV series based on the ever-popular Fallout franchise. So far, we don't know much about it, but producers Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan (Kilter Films) had the following to say about it on Bethesda's homepage:

"Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time. Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we're incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios"

Bethesda veteran Todd Howard also had something to say about the project:

"Over the last decade, we looked at many ways to bring Fallout to the screen. But it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right. We're enormous fans of their work and couldn't be more excited to work with them and Amazon Studios."

Considering that this is the first we've heard about this project, we assume it will be a couple of years before we get to see people use Stim Packs and buy Nuka Cola with bottle caps on TV.