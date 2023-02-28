Amazon Studios boss confident in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke has responded to competition from Warner Bros. Pictures, who has announced a new slate of The Lord of the Rings films.

Salke was responsible for Amazon's acquisition of the TV rights to the property, and in driving production on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon's budget-breaking endeavour into Middle-Earth.

Speaking to Variety, she said: "We love our original series. We're extremely proud of it, and invested long term.

"So, we definitely think there's enough fan love to sustain ours for a long time."

Former MGM executives Mike De Luca and Pamela Abdy left for Warner Bros. Pictures after Amazon acquired MGM, and will now be leading WB's efforts in the IP, in direct competition to Amazon.

De Luca and Abdy said in an announcement: "For all the scope and detail lovingly packed into the two trilogies, the vast, complex and dazzling universe dreamed up by J.R.R. Tolkien remains largely unexplored."

Warner Bros.' fresh move into LotR territory was announced by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav during the company's most recent quarterly earnings call.