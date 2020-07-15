Cookies

Amazon shares the weight of the PlayStation 5

Sony's upcoming console is set to be lighter than the PlayStation 3 but a lot heavier than the PlayStation 4

Amazon Germany has done it! We now know the weight of Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 console. It's set to weigh in be 4.78 kg, which is less than the original PlayStation 3 was back in the day (5 kg). On the other hand, the weight of PS5 is significantly heftier than the original PlayStation 4 (2.8 kg).

Does the weight of a console matter to you? Leave your comments below.

