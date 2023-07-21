Amazon shares poster for Gen V, promises teaser trailer on July 24

A few days ago, we reported on the news that Amazon Prime Video's The Boys spinoff, Gen V, would be coming in September. The information was revealed as part of a teaser of what's coming up for the streaming service later this year, and now we've had even more clarification about the show.

As it has been affirmed that Gen V will premiere on September 29, 2023, and to add to this, we've been shown a new poster for the series, and given the promise that a teaser trailer will be dropped on Monday, July 24.

Gen V is a show that will explore the lives of a group of young adult superheroes as they study and grow at America's superhero-exclusive university. While we'll be getting another look at the series soon, you can catch the previous teaser trailer below.