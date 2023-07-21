Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Amazon shares poster for Gen V, promises teaser trailer on July 24

As well as affirming the September 29, release date.

A few days ago, we reported on the news that Amazon Prime Video's The Boys spinoff, Gen V, would be coming in September. The information was revealed as part of a teaser of what's coming up for the streaming service later this year, and now we've had even more clarification about the show.

As it has been affirmed that Gen V will premiere on September 29, 2023, and to add to this, we've been shown a new poster for the series, and given the promise that a teaser trailer will be dropped on Monday, July 24.

Gen V is a show that will explore the lives of a group of young adult superheroes as they study and grow at America's superhero-exclusive university. While we'll be getting another look at the series soon, you can catch the previous teaser trailer below.

Gen V

