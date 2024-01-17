Amazon shares new look at Ella Purnell's character in Fallout

HQ

Amazon's Fallout series premieres in just a few short months, and as the countdown to the nuclear apocalypse begins, we're likely going to be getting more details about the show. The first glimpse of this is a new image of Ella Purnell's character, Lucy, as shared on social media by the Fallout show's official account.

"Please enjoy this new high quality photograph of Lucy," reads the post. "She's an upstanding member of Vault 33, where she spends her time preparing for the future!"As we know, the entire series isn't going to take place within a vault, so we'll have to see how long Vault 33 can remain untouched by the outside world.

As well as Purnell's character there's also the ghoul played by Walton Goggins, who will reportedly be our primary protagonist. But, with the emphasis placed on Lucy here, we can imagine she'll have a big role to play in the story as well.

The Fallout series premieres on the 12th of April. Will you be watching?