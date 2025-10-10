Amazon scraps both Countdown and Butterfly

HQ

Streaming giants have become notorious for their ruthless approach to cancelling TV shows after just a season or two if the audience numbers don't meet expectations—and it's happened again. Amazon has decided to axe both Butterfly and Countdown, two action-packed thrillers that simply didn't attract enough viewers. At least not enough to convince the company to keep them alive.

It is suggested that Coundown in particular suffered from poor viewership, which according to reports was the main reason for the cancellation. As for Butterfly it is not as clear cut, but it nevertheless still got the axe from Amazon, as it clearly didn't meet whatever expectations they had for the show starring Daniel Dae-Kim. One could speculate that the streamer simply felt they had enough spy-action on their plate already with the likes of Ballard, Reacher and the upcoming Neagley spin-off.